To say that Antonio Brown has had his fair share of off the field issues would be the understatement of the year. And after the recent fake vaccination card incident, it looks like there’s a very good possibility his time as a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be done. According to TMZ, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown’s future with the team is up in air after the NFL discovered that he provided them with a […] The post Bruce Arians On Antonio Brown’s Future With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers: “Nothing’s Been Decided” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO