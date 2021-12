This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to recap the final week of the regular Pac-12 football season that ended up with the Oregon Ducks winning the North thanks to their victory in the game formerly known as the Civil War and Utah winning the north thanks to the rest of the Pac-12 being fairly terrible. The guys also dive into all of the Pac-12 head coaching news including Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley heading to Los Angeles plus Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer going to Washington and Jake Dickert being promoted at Washington State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO