College Sports Journal Sagarin FBS G5 Top 25 – Dec. 4

While contending in the NCAA Tournament, the women of the Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first round. They soundly defeated Ohio State, 2-1, and were quickly off to play the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. VT’s efforts were valiant, but the power of the Arkansas offense won out and the Hokies ended their tournament bid with a 3-0 loss. Arkansas went on to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before tying Rutgers and being eliminated from the tournament. The Hokies finished the season with an overall record of 12-6-2, a conference record of 5-3-2, and an NCAA Tournament record of 1-1. The 2021 season was a marked improvement over the last which found the Hokies finishing the year 8-9 (4-4 conference). Fantastic work ladies!

