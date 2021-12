The Miami Dolphins offense is not very good and today, they will face the Carolina Panthers top rated pass defense. It isn’t a very good recipe for success. The Dolphins who have one of the worst offenses in the NFL is up against the leagues juggernaut in passing. The Panthers are very good in the secondary. The Dolphins are mediocre in the passing game. Making it worse, the Dolphins are worse running the football. It’s game day and sounding like “Chicken Little” isn’t intentional. I just can’t shake that thought. Miami’s strength is passing the ball. They are an average team doing it. Their run game is atrocious and that might be what they need to win today.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO