ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vin Diesel Supports Paul Walker’s Brother Cody at His FuelFest Event: ‘Here With My Brother’ 

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn9nP_0dEdkWSR00

You don’t turn your back on family! Eight years after Paul Walker’s death, former costar Vin Diesel has continued to tirelessly support his family after their heartbreaking loss.

“I’m here with my brother in FuelFest and it is such an honor to see the whole car culture be brought together by my brother, Cody [Walker],” the Fast & Furious star, 54, explained in an Instagram video of the pair on Saturday, December 4. “I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo’s even more proud of him. All love, always.”

The 33-year-old California native, who’s the younger brother of the late She’s All That actor, then added a heartfelt tribute to all of the attendees who showed up for his annual festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8jDT_0dEdkWSR00
Cody Walker and Vin Diesel. Courtesy of Vin Diesel/Instagram

“Thank you all for everybody that showed up and showed so much support today,” Cody explained in the video. “Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way. It’s a huge deal.”

The former wrestler doubled down on his gesture, captioning his post, “Proud.” Cody, for his part, replied, “Still can’t believe what we did today. ❤️”

The Shadow Wolves actor even shared a sweet snap of the men via his social media page during the festivities.

“8 years later. Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest,” Cody captioned a pic of the two of them hugging on the eighth anniversary of Paul’s death.

The In the Rough alum is the founder of the annual FuelFest, which aims to celebrate “where passion meets art through cars and music.” This year’s experience was held in Phoenix, Arizona, and featured a special appearance from the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and F&F costar Tyrese Gibson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAvnS_0dEdkWSR00
Cody Walker and Vin Diesel. Courtesy of Cody Walker/Instagram

“ISABELLA CASTRO!!!!!!!!!!!! #TeamVoltron #TeamFuelFest #BrotherHoodOneRace @vindiesel we showed up and KILLED Arizona FUEL FEST!!!!!!!!!” Gibson, 42, wrote via his Instagram at the time. “Thank you guys so much for showing up….. @codybwalker you did it bro! Pow pow pow!”

The Bloodshot star, for his part, has been a constant supporter of the Walker family after he and Paul first bonded on the set of the 2001 action movie. Since then, their friendship grew stronger and, upon his 2013 death, Diesel has remained connected to his pal’s loved ones, including his daughter, Meadow Walker.

“It’s been eight years today and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have, but you know that,” Diesel wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Wednesday, December 1. “Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo [of Meadow and Diesel’s eldest daughter], Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast … but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that ‘Uncle Paul is with you, Dad, always’ … and I know in my heart that they are right.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 9

Whit Pringle
5d ago

I think he's there for the family period..He and Paul were friends and he doesn't want that friendship to end just because he's gone so whatever he can do for the family he will...he have called Paul his brother just like he's doing with his brother.I believe he really care about them and unexpected loss he's showing compassion and love .I think he should continue to do what he can for them .but he doesn't have to MILK anything for attention he already have that...let him b compassionate and helpful and caring a m d loving toward them wish more people would do the same with love ones...PAUL U ARE SADLEY MISSED!!

Reply
2
Related
MIX 107.9

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Pays Touching Tribute To Father

Today marks the 8th anniversary of Paul Walker’s death and to pay tribute to the late actor, his daughter, Meadow, shared a touching photo to Instagram. The picture shows Walker holding Meadow as a baby and kissing her on the cheek. Meadow posted this caption, “I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I […]
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Vin Diesel's Daughter Was Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Maid of Honor

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has revealed that his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair served as maid of honor at the wedding of Meadow Walker, model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker. Tuesday, November 30th was the eight-year anniversary of Paul Walker's death in a 2013 car crash; Diesel held a memorial to his co-star and friend on Instagram, sharing a photo of their respective daughters all grown and side-by-side before Meadow walked down the aisle. The touching photo also came with a lengthy message to Paul Walker – a tradition Diesel has maintained since losing his friend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Us Weekly

Meadow Walker’s Sweetest Tributes to Late Dad Paul Walker Since His 2013 Death

Gone but not forgotten. Since Paul Walker’s death in 2013, his daughter, Meadow Walker, has made sure to keep his memory alive. Meadow was only 15 years old when her father, then 40, was killed in a car crash. In the years since, she has celebrated the Fast and Furious star’s legacy via social media, continuing to let fans know he was more than a Hollywood star: he was also a great dad.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Vin Diesel shares heartbreaking message to Paul Walker on anniversary of co-star’s death

Vin Diesel has shared a poignant tribute to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his former Fast & Furious co-star’s death.Walker played Brian O’Connor in the popular action franchise. He died at the age of 40 on 30 November 2013, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident.On Instagram, Diesel (real name Mark Sinclair) wrote a message to his late friend and collaborator, alongside a picture of their daughters together on Meadow Walker’s wedding day. “So much to tell you,” he wrote. “I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Tyrese Gibson
digg.com

Here's A Definitive Ranking Of All Of Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious Cars

A rigorous evaluation of every car that Vin Diesel's character drives over the course of nine movies. Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and hundreds of Broadway workers and fans lit up Duffy Square in Manhattan's theatre district with a beautiful tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim, who passed away on November 26, 2021.
MOVIES
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker#Walker Family#Teamvoltron#Codybwalker
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
People

Haylie Duff Gathers a Slew of Brady Bunch Stars in PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas Trailer

Here's the story of a lovely lady... who thought she was going to spend the holidays with her boyfriend at her favorite resort. In the exclusive trailer for the new Lifetime Christmas movie, PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas, we get a taste of the chaos that ensues when that lady, Emma (Haylie Duff), and her man, Liam (Aaron O'Connell), bring their families together.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers to Paris Event with Zendaya!

Tom Holland is enjoying a fun night out with his brothers and his girlfriend!. The 25-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his younger brothers Sam and Harry at the Ballon d’Or event on Monday (November 29) at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Tom was also joined by his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy