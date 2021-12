Samuel injured his groin late in Sunday's win over the Vikings, but early word is that the injury was minor. That appears to be the case given the timeline for Samuel, but for fantasy managers, this likely means he'll be out until the fantasy playoffs. Brandon Aiyuk should be the beneficiary of a slightly increased workload, though Samuel was doing much of the damage in the running game rather than as a pass-catcher, with only two catches over the last two weeks. Managers should obviously hold Samuel, and expect his normal production once he returns.

