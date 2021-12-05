ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 12:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

KHQ Right Now

NWS Great Falls issues Blizzard Warning, advises people to delay traveling

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A blizzard warning has been issued for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front through Sunday morning, and people are being advised to avoid travel. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), over a foot of snowfall is possible over Marias Pass and most of the mountains of Glacier County, with lower amounts over the immediate eastern plains.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Between Arlington and Elk Mountain * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 28 Spokane

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KULR8

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aiken, Calhoun, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southern Lancaster; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky South central Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 900 PM CST. * At 826 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cobb, or 7 miles north of Cadiz, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cobb around 830 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crofton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 60. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 99 and 102. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 21 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.

