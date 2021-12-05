ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 21:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lyman County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:01:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Polk WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Polk County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially this evening and overnight.
POLK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Snow has ended or is tapering off. Conditions warranting a winter storm warning are no longer occurring..
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Lower Yukon Valley#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Jones and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. North winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph Saturday morning will cause near blizzard conditions at times. The highest snow amounts will be over the Michigamme Highlands and the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. Lesser amounts will be near the Lake Superior shoreline and areas well inland. * WHERE...Baraga and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected late tonight into Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Antelope, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Pierce WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Antelope and Pierce Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Jones WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Snow has ended or is tapering off. Conditions warranting a winter storm warning are no longer occurring.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. For areas below 3500 feet: 3 to 6 inches snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy