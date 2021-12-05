Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Comments / 0