ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 21:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 03:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS EVENING SOUTH OF KING SALMON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Areas south of King Salmon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on degraded travel conditions. Areas of snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 33 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Extreme Weather#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:17:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 65 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions will slowly ease from west to east overnight. The worst conditions in Sand Point should be this evening.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 33 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 9 to 16 inches along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains are possible. Winds gust as high as 90 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as portions of Highway 36. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will be a relative lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt and Del Norte County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 33 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KULR8

NWS Great Falls issues Blizzard Warning, advises people to delay traveling

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A blizzard warning has been issued for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front through Sunday morning, and people are being advised to avoid travel. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), over a foot of snowfall is possible over Marias Pass and most of the mountains of Glacier County, with lower amounts over the immediate eastern plains.
GREAT FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy