Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 32 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Jones and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lyman County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 33 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. For areas below 3500 feet: 3 to 6 inches snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Snow has ended or is tapering off. Conditions warranting a winter storm warning are no longer occurring..
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 32 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Jones WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Snow has ended or is tapering off. Conditions warranting a winter storm warning are no longer occurring.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Miner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Brookings and Miner Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

