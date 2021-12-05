Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 32 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO