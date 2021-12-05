ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 21:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 03:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS EVENING SOUTH OF KING SALMON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Areas south of King Salmon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on degraded travel conditions. Areas of snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

