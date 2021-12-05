ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS...

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 03:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS EVENING SOUTH OF KING SALMON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Areas south of King Salmon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on degraded travel conditions. Areas of snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Midnight tonight to 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Blizzard Warning issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Freeze Warning issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Palo Verde Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MST /4 AM PST/ TO 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM MST /4 AM PST/ to 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Freeze Warning issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
