What’s your go-to method to relieve stress?Apparently, the answer to that is cleaning the house for some people. A new survey found that 26% said cleaning the house was their go-to method for dealing with stress. Exercise took the top spot, though, with 34% saying that’s how they relieved stress. Sex was the third go-to stress reducer – which, if you’re keeping score, was below cleaning the house. Mine is swimming, I have been swimming since I was 3! I just love that it's a full body workout and I am not listening to anything but my own breathing and the water.

FITNESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO