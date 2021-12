Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (12/5/21) In week 13 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are leading the NFC South with an 8-3 record meet their division rival the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons for the second time this season. In week 2, Tom Brady led the way with five touchdown passes as the Buccaneers beat the Falcons, 48-25 in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers defeated the Indianapolis Colts in week 12 for their second straight victory after losing two in a row previously. In the victory over Indianapolis, Tampa Bay had four rushing touchdowns, the first time they did so since Week 9 of the 2012 season. The Falcons beat the Jaguars 21-14 in week 12 snapping a two-game losing streak.

