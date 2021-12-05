ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe answer comes down to the debate between natural immunity and immunity garnered from the coronavirus vaccines. “Immunity after a breakthrough case is imperfect,” David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview with Verywell Health. Immunity from the vaccine is more reliable...

