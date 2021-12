Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (12/5/21) The Philadelphia Eagles head to Metlife Stadium this Sunday to take on the New York Jets for an east coast matchup. The 3-8 Jets are coming off of a win against the Texans last week led by a returned Zach Wilson who had a bit of a slow return. Their defense looked surprisingly good last week despite being one of the worst in the league, and they’ll need to be all that they were, and then some, to shut down Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off of a loss to the New York Giants where they were tormented by the defense and were held to a season-low in points. Jalen Hurts struggled, but will surely look to bring his running threat out against the Jets.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO