Environment

Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

No surprises here, another foggy morning with our 7th consecutive Dense Fog Advisory. The weekend ends...

www.fox26houston.com

wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy today. Highs in the lower 40s. Cloudy with rain showers moving in late tonight, possibly some mixed precipitation at the onset, in Northern NY and New England. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Cloudy and windy with...
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
fox26houston.com

Friday weather forecast

Unprecedented warmth continues today following the warmest December day in Houston's history yesterday. Records are likely to fall again today along with breezy and humid south winds. Now, an early morning cold front tomorrow will bring storms followed by much cooler air. Afternoon temps will drop between 20 and 30 degrees from today to Saturday. Cool air will be short-lived though, with highs near 80 again by Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA

