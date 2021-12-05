ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Announces ‘Death to 2021’ Special With Comical Teaser Trailer

By Michael Haskoor
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe special, similar to its 2020 predecessor Death to 2020, tells the story of yet another dreadful year through a faux documentary, combining archival footage gathered throughout the year with commentary from fictitious characters played...

