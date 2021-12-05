Netflix Announces ‘Death to 2021’ Special With Comical Teaser Trailer

After a 12-year hiatus from directing, acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion has returned with what may be her greatest film to date. The Power the Dog, now streaming on Netflix, is a slow build. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons star as Phil and George Burbank, brothers who own a ranch together in the year 1925. Their lives take a turn when George marries a widowed inn-owner (Kirsten Dunst) and moves in with their teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). A tense family drama—underscored by excellent acting and an unforgettable score—unfolds. Then, in the last 15 minutes, this exquisite, quiet character study becomes a dark, twisted thriller. Don’t miss it.
