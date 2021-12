We are in the middle of hockey season right now. I wrote earlier for FlipSide about my Cincinnati sled hockey team. We also have a sled hockey team in Charleston, the Charleston Thunder. This team does not travel but practices every Monday night at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena. We would love to have people come and watch us practice and scrimmage. We are always looking for new players and our team can provide all the equipment you need. You do not need to know anything about hockey to start.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO