Video Games

J.X. Tiger win the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.X. Tiger became the 2021 Clash of Clans world champions after a convincing victory over QueeN Walkers in the grand finals today. The team absolutely dominated across all three days of the competition to take first place and the lion’s share of the $700,000 prize pool. They cruised through the upper...

#Clash Of Clans#The Clash#Grand Finals#Badzinger#Tribe Gaming#Clashworlds#Clans Esports
SkySports

Players Championship Finals: Adrian Lewis labels Peter Wright a 'cheat' after heated clash

Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a "cheat" after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Players Championship Finals on Saturday. Following Wright's 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
defector.com

Magnus Carlsen Wins Longest World Chess Championship Game Of All Time

After 136 moves and seven hours and 45 minutes of play, Magnus Carlsen pulled off a feat unseen at the World Chess Championships for five years: He won a game. The four-time defending champion took a commanding 3.5-2.5 lead over Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi on Friday after winning a seemingly interminable game that will go down as one of the greatest of (at least) the modern era. The game ended just after midnight in Dubai after starting at 4:30 p.m. local time, making it the longest game by both moves and time in chess World Championships history, as well as the first game of the modern championship era to start and end on different days.
SPORTS
dotesports.com

Gambit top EMEA Pro League despite Alliance victory

The Russian squad proved once again that they're one of the best in the world. The final day of the first split’s regular season took place with concurrently running lobbies, so no teams would be handed an unfair advantage with knowledge of how other teams finished. Groups A and C featured Gambit, the pacesetters for EMEA, who were guaranteed a spot in the online playoffs regardless of the day’s outcome. Teams like Gambit, GMT, and Alliance were all searching for placement within the Pro League top 10, since those squads would receive a head start on points in playoffs. Quite a few teams in the lobby needed points to either secure playoffs or safety from the relegation zone. Among them, Natus Vincere loomed largest by reputation, with the Na’Vi squad sitting in 28th place—only three points away from the final playoff spot and just two points above the relegation zone.
VIDEO GAMES
lakers365.com

Metta World Peace Maintains Belief That Lakers Will Win Championship This Season

Now that the season is a quarter of the way through though, the Lakers have greatly fallen short of expectations as they have started off 10-11 despite having one of the more favorable schedules in the league. Not only have the Lakers lost to some subpar teams, but some have come in embarrassing fashion with them getting blown out or blowing big leads of their own.
NBA
dotesports.com

Team Liquid defeat Sentinels to earn Group B top seed in VALORANT Champions playoffs

A third European team earned their spot in the VALORANT Champions playoffs after Team Liquid defeated Sentinels in the Group B Winner’s match today. Liquid concluded their undefeated run through the VALORANT champs group stage with a stunning victory against Sentinels. They took down KRU Esports 2-0 earlier this week and sent Sentinels to the Decider match on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

69iQ take home top honors in EMEA ALGS Day 10

The action heated up in EMEA tenth day of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League, with some teams fighting for the final playoff spots and others battling to avoid the relegation zone. In the end, 69iQ won the day and proved its mid-split roster changes were paying off.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

DRX announces new League of Legends roster, coaching staff

DRX is changing both its coaching staff and League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Spring Split. Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee will join the team’s starting roster, and Kim Jeong-soo, Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha, and Sin “Shine” Dong-wook will spearhead DRX’s 2022 season as part of the coaching staff.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Knights surprise in NA ALGS Day 9

Day nine in ALGS Pro League for North America brought perhaps slightly less intrigue for the top of the overall leaderboard. The cancellation of LAN playoffs also meant that it would be each region’s top 20 teams qualifying for the first split playoffs, as opposed to just the top 10 in North America. The grouping around the 20th and final playoff spot more than made up for what the top of the table lacked in drama, however: the teams placed 20th through 31st were all separated by just two points going into the last weekend of play, making every single point vital for teams trying to secure the last spots in playoffs.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gambit endure another test at VCT Champions, overcoming slow start against Vikings to reach playoffs

Gambit secured their spot in the VCT Champions playoffs with a three-map series win against Team Vikings, punctuated with an impressive comeback win in overtime on Icebox. The reigning champions of Masters Berlin had shaky starts against both Team Secret and Vikings, but they can now relax and re-focus before the quarterfinals start on Wednesday.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

FlyQuest enters Super Smash Bros. Melee, signs KoDoRiN

FlyQuest is stepping into Super Smash Bros. by signing John “KoDoRiN” Ko, who’s preparing to compete in Smash Summit 12 from Dec. 10 to 12. KoDoRiN is a name that the larger Super Smash Bros. community might have only started hearing about over the last two years as Melee competitions shifted online for a time during the pandemic. But the Marth main has been around for years as a constant presence in the scene since 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Acend defeat Team Secret, become first semifinalist at VALORANT Champions

Acend are the first team to earn a spot in the VALORANT Champions semifinals after sweeping Team Secret today. Acend made it through Group A without losing a series, defeating Vivo Keyd in the most controversial match of the tournament. They had less trouble with Envy in the winners match, sweeping them 2-0 to secure their spot in the playoffs.
VIDEO GAMES

