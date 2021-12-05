Police investigate after body found in NW Miami-Dade canal

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a Northwest Miami-Dade canal.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene near Northwest 107th Street and 14th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

MDPD divers recovered the body of a deceased woman, but her identity remains unknown.

