Miami-dade County, FL

Police investigate after body found in NW Miami-Dade canal

By 7 News WSVN
 5 days ago
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a Northwest Miami-Dade canal.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene near Northwest 107th Street and 14th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

MDPD divers recovered the body of a deceased woman, but her identity remains unknown.

