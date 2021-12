As new variants spread globally, wearing a protective mask is still an important and effective measure to help keep yourself and others healthy. But all this regular mask-wearing, however crucial, has still been an adjustment for our skin. In fact, a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology reported a 97 percent rate of skin damage (from maskne to skin irritation) enhanced by infection-prevention measures among front-line medical workers in Hubei, China. While non-frontline workers don’t wear masks in as high a frequency, we all know the after effects of angry itchy skin and acne are just a part of regular mask use. This doesn’t mean we should be throwing out our masks, but instead adjusting our routine slightly if we’re experiencing new skin problems. Skincare influencer Alexa Johnson—aka @glowopedia on TikTok—posted one genius solution on TikTok that’s gone viral.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO