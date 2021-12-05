ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Discussing crime, mental health and more in the wake of Ryan Rogers' death

WPTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Williams spoke with two local lawmakers about crime, mental...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Health
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Berman
Person
Toby Overdorf
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy