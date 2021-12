Have yourself a merry little Christmas, and make the Yuletide gay. That’s all any of us really want right? And despite a few queer holiday movies like Happiest Season, The Christmas Setup, and Dashing in December, the world of holiday romance is still, well, overwhelmingly straight. Don’t get me wrong I love The Knight Before Christmas as much as anybody, but that still leaves some room for improvement. If a medieval knight traveling through time to fall in love with Vanessa Hudgens just in time for Christmas isn’t too far fetched, then I’m pretty sure gay romance shouldn’t be either.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO