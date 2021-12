Windsor, ON-based psychedelic rock band, The Brandy Alexanders have unveiled their self-titled album, as well as the video for their new single, “Live By The Light“. “The lyrics have to do with the church of latter day saints missionaries. It is about seeing how people may rely on things they can’t justify or explain, however it is human nature and if it makes people feel good, thus potentially making it a good thing. This song evolved over the course of two years, eventually adding the chorus and the unison guitar part after Alex and Dan did multiple demos.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO