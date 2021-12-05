ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Pole lighting, parade to Roc Holiday Village

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Liberty Pole lighting and parade kicked off the holiday season Saturday night in downtown Rochester. Santa and Mrs. Claus along with members of the Rochester City Council were in attendance. Then the Prime Time Brass band played as a parade made its way to the Roc Holiday Village.

