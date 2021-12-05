ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

COMBAT!

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK. So I messed up this month. Instead of writing Teddy's blog, I went into a long, downward personal slide where I could only muster energy for...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Shawn Manning Chapman: Ways to combat the sorrow of the season

If you are like me, you may be feeling a bit melancholy as Christmas approaches. Perhaps a familiar sadness swirls quietly at your feet as you set up your Advent wreath and wonder vaguely what to get everyone on your list. You just feel out of sorts. It’s easy to...
RELIGION
TheSixthAxis

XEL developer diary shows early exploration and combat

XEL has a new developer diary which shows off some of the game’s early exploration area as well as the combat. XEL is an open world sci-fi title in which players will be able to explore dungeons and solve puzzles. In the footage, you can see some of the early puzzles where the main character Reid opens a path. The early enemies are also quite basic with simple attacks that are easy to defeat, but there will be tougher puzzles and enemies will be stronger later in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
hachealthclub.blog

Four Breathing Techniques and Poses to Combat Stress

Between a year and a half of pandemic whiplash and the upcoming holiday season, stress remains a problematic, ongoing rot that takes a toll on many Americans. “We’ve been concerned throughout this pandemic about the level of prolonged stress, exacerbated by the grief, trauma and isolation that Americans are experiencing,” states Arthur C. Evans Jr. PhD, CEO and EVP of the American Psychological Association (APA).
YOGA
iheart.com

How To Combat Holiday Depression

The holiday season is typically one filled with excitement and warm memories....however for some, this time of year is emotionally difficult. Thankfully, professional Counselor Leigh Richardson has some insight on the holiday blues...and some ways you can combat it... But first, what makes the holiday blues different than regular depression?
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Numerals#Superbowls
sirusgaming.com

Monark “Combat” Trailer Revealed and More

Monark, a new JRPG from former Shin Megami Tensei developers, has released a new trailer featuring the combat system. “Before you is a barrier separating the campus from the rest of the outside world. Within the academy grounds are the madness-inducing Mist, cryptic phone calls that connect to the Otherworld, and seven Pactbearers--each with their own Daemonic Authority ruled by their Egos. To defy the irrationality surrounding you, you acquire the Authority of Vanity, a Daemonic power that subsists off of your Ego and madness.
VIDEO GAMES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Three Perfectly Birdy Holiday Gifts

The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for us to remind you of some bird books that we think make great gifts for just about anyone. Yes, these are all books that we have authored or co-authored, but we that means we know them well and thus have no qualms about bringing them to your attention as gift ideas for the bird enthusiasts in your life. What a great way to support your favorite local or online bookseller, too!
PETS
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Auditions for middle school production of ‘Pinocchio’

Open auditions for Heartwood’s returning Winter Drama Adventure are scheduled in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy, on Monday, Dec 13 from 3-4:30 p.m. Auditions are open to all Midcoast students, grades 5-8, from any public, private or home school situation. For audition details, go to WDA Parent Info.pdf (heartwoodtheater.org).
LINCOLN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Seussical Jr.’ the musical delights audiences

Seussical Jr. was an entertaining, in-between-holidays show performed by 28 Boothbay Region YMCA Y-Arts youth in three performances at Lincoln Theater Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-5. Memorable characters from Dr. Seuss sang and performed a story about friendship, forgiveness, dedication and more. The Cat in the Hat (Sophia Mansfield),...
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Pets
gamesradar.com

GTA unveils The Contract starring Dr Dre and Franklin from GTA 5

GTA Online has unveiled The Contract a brand new mission starring both single-player protagonist Franklin and musician Dr. Dre. The Contract will be launching in GTA Online next week on December 15. The new missions will feature Franklin and Lamar from the single-player portion of GTA 5, as the pair have launched a company in the years following the main game that deals with "high society problems" for celebrity clients. There's no way this could get messy.
VIDEO GAMES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

The Holiday season has arrived at Brady’s!!

Brady’s has some fun stuff planned for the holiday’s starting with “Letters to Santa” for kids of all ages. Write to Santa from the Brady’s mail hub and you are sure to get a response from the big guy in red! Sunday the 26th we will be having our first ever Mini Wienee cook~off contest! Bring in your favorite mini weinee recipe for all to try and let’s see where we end up! Laughter, new friends, and some good old fashioned foolishness is bound to show itself during this first of it’s kind contest.
SOUTHPORT, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice

There’s an old fireplace in our kitchen that’s no longer functional. During a remodel sometime in the early 2000s, somebody decided they didn’t want it anymore – or maybe it needed more work than they were willing to do or pay for – and so they blocked it off. But to their credit, they recognized […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LIFESTYLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

MY WITTIEST MOMENT - CANINE BUFFETS

Did I ever tell you about the wittiest thing I've ever said?. I was construction on a hotel St. Thomas U.S.V.I. (Notice I put all the punctuation in that trying to pad out this copy. This copy also). I was a superintendent and I was managing a whole bunch of West Indian workers whose papers were questionable.
LIFESTYLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

A perfect Christmas tree

Score one for the old Dude and his lovely daughter. This year, they found the perfect tree. No, they didn’t bravely venture into the wilds of the forest behind the homestead, cut it down by hand and drag it out of the woods. No, they didn’t go to a big box store and pay top dollar for a tree that had been cut down last July and spent the summer in a cold storage warehouse.
WARREN, ME
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy