Energumene extends unbeaten run with effortless Hilly Way verdict

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Energumene maintained his unbeaten record over jumps with a dominant display in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork

The seven-year-old enjoyed a faultless novice campaign over fences last term, claiming Grade One wins at Leopardstown and Punchestown either side of missing the Arkle at Cheltenham due to a minor setback.

Energumene was sent off favourite to make a successful reappearance in a Grade Two contest his trainer Willie Mullins has dominated over the years and ultimately did so without much fuss.

Travelling strongly and jumping soundly at the head of affairs under Sean O’Keeffe, the son of Denham Red comfortably drew eight and a half lengths clear of Daly Tiger, with Sizing Pottsie third.

