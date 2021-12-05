ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Auditor Galloway issues monthly reports on CARES Act funding

lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri has received more than $5 billion since April 2020. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued the reports since June 2020 examining Missouri...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

delawarepublic.org

State Auditor seeks to cover big funding gap, but corruption charges hang overhead

A state auditor now facing corruption and misuse of office charges is seeking a huge budget increase from the state. All of Delaware’s various departments presented their budget requests for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year this month, as state budget officials prepare Gov. John Carney's recommended budget. As in years...
POLITICS
WFMJ.com

Auditor's report pushes commissioners to act on Oak Hill

It's been 15 years since Mahoning County bought Oak Hill Renaissance Place. With it came the controversy of then-mayor John McNally and then-county-auditor Mike Sciortino being accused of trying to keep county commissioners from moving some county offices into the former Southside Hospital. Both took plea deals. "What happened in...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
lincolnnewsnow.com

Parson says pay increases overdue for state workers

(The Center Square) – More than five years ago, a study commissioned by the state found Missouri ranked last among the 50 states in average employee pay. It also found base salary pay was 10.4% below salary range midpoints and total cash compensation was 12.6% below the market. After...
POLITICS
voiceofmuscatine.com

City of Muscatine receives clean report from auditors for FY 2020-2021

The City of Muscatine has once again received an unmodified (“clean”) opinion according to the annual audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, performed by Bohnsack and Frommelt LLP, certified public accountants, earlier this year. Nancy Lueck, Finance Director, reported to the Audit Committee of the Muscatine...
MUSCATINE, IA
texasborderbusiness.com

Preliminary Allocation for American Rescue Plan Act Funds

The Hidalgo County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Program identified its preliminary allocations for the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFRF) at the Commissioners Court meeting held on Tuesday, November 30. CLFRF funds will be primarily divided among three ARPA eligible spending categories: improving public health, supporting COVID-19 mitigation efforts...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
WJAC TV

Auditor General: Duncansville FD relief association misused state funds

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says his office found evidence that the Duncansville Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association misused state funding during a recent compliance audit. According to the report, the relief association is accused of not complying with a prior audit and failing to...
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure aimed at providing millions of dollars to groups engaged in violence prevention

At the end of a year that has seen more than 4,000 shooting victims in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday approved a measure aimed at providing millions of dollars to community organizations that focus on violence prevention. The new law comes a little over a month after the Pritzker administration issued an executive order that declared gun violence a public health emergency and called for ...
CHICAGO, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Minimum Wage to Raise on January 1st

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the state minimum wage rate for 2022 has been set at $11.15 per hour for private employers. It becomes effective on January 1st of 2022. Missouri’s minimum wage increases 85 cents per hour through 2023. That is part of Proposition B,...
RETAIL
987thecoast.com

MURPHY SIGNS NEW CHILD AND DEPENDENT CARE ACT

Governor Phil Murphy has signed new legislation into law that extends the child and dependent care act in New Jersey. The legislation will allow families who earn under $150,000 annually to be eligible for the credit. Murphy says the pandemic impacted working parents, and this adjustment was necessary.
POLITICS
Dayton Daily News

Audit: Montgomery County properly handled $93M in CARES Act funds; FBI probe continues

Montgomery County received a clean audit from the Ohio Auditor of State for 2020, a year that included nearly $93 million in federal CARES Act spending. The recently released audit from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber identified no oversight problems with the county’s CARES Act spending, including a rental assistance program that a Dayton Daily News investigation this year found paid money to landlords who were ineligible or who allegedly didn’t pass the assistance along to their tenants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
delaware.gov

Auditor McGuiness’ Office Ranks No. 2 Nationally with Reports on Oversight.gov

DOVER, DEL. – The Delaware State Auditor’s Office has been ranked No. 2 on the list of Top 6 Agencies with Reports on Oversight.gov. “My office works diligently, with a fixed determination, to provide independent, objective oversight of the state government’s use of taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Kathy McGuiness said. “It is a proud moment when you see the difference your efforts have made. I’m excited to keep with this momentum and continue serving the great State of Delaware.”
DELAWARE STATE
alreporter.com

Infrastructure act to fund Alabama Transportation Improvement Program

The new federal infrastructure act provides much-needed stability for Alabama’s road and bridge network over the next five-plus years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help sustain the final 20 months of the current Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the four-year plan for road and bridge projects across the Alabama. Once the new funding becomes available, it will also allow projects for late 2022 and 2023 to be accelerated – possibly pulling in more projects that are currently outside the existing Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. And, it will also provide federal funding stability for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2024 through 2027. The public input period for the next four-year plan will begin in January 2023, giving residents and local officials the opportunity to advocate for the most pressing unmet local needs.
TRAFFIC
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests

A Missouri state lawmaker frustrated by delays receiving records from the Department of Social Services filed a complaint Monday with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In a Monday letter to the attorney general’s office, Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, detailed a series of Sunshine Law requests she sent to the Department of Social Services, with the oldest […] The post Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
delawarepublic.org

TidalHealth Nanticoke receives federal rural hospital funding from CARES Act

TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford is getting federal funding to help with COVID relief efforts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending TidalHealth Nanticoke $1,539,313 from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. The Provider Relief Fund targets acute care general hospitals and critical access hospitals, health clinics and...
SEAFORD, DE

