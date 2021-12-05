Auditor Galloway issues monthly reports on CARES Act funding

The new federal infrastructure act provides much-needed stability for Alabama’s road and bridge network over the next five-plus years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help sustain the final 20 months of the current Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the four-year plan for road and bridge projects across the Alabama. Once the new funding becomes available, it will also allow projects for late 2022 and 2023 to be accelerated – possibly pulling in more projects that are currently outside the existing Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. And, it will also provide federal funding stability for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2024 through 2027. The public input period for the next four-year plan will begin in January 2023, giving residents and local officials the opportunity to advocate for the most pressing unmet local needs.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO