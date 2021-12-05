Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks Sacramento’s homelessness strategy, heated political climate

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with political strategists Steven Maviglio and Rob Stutzman about Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s “Right to Housing” proposal for the city.

“I think this proposal is just going to be making matters worse,” Maviglio said.

The Bullpen also discusses the lack of bipartisanship in politics and the current heated political climate.

“I am concerned about the lack of respect and trust in institutions,” Stutzman said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.