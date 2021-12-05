ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health security agency on Sunday...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Brazil reports 206 new COVID-19 deaths, average daily toll falls to 201

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 9,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 206 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,177,059 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Brexit Britain lags behind in G7 goods trade rankings

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade performance is lagging increasingly behind that of other similar economies, according to data that suggest Brexit has had a detrimental effect on exports, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain is the only Group of Seven advanced economy to have failed to regain...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near

PARIS (Reuters) – In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up. Only five tests remain. “That’s all that’s left!” she said. “This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID contact cases. We had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
whtc.com

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. “States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant,” Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says

Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of...
WORLD
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Uk#Security Agency#Reuters
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whtc.com

Canada failing migrant farmworkers on COVID-19, living inspections: audit

TORONTO (Reuters) – As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Canadian government inspectors frequently deemed migrant workers’ employers compliant with health and safety rules without any evidence for doing so, according to an Auditor General report released Thursday. While Canadian provinces and territories set housing standards, the federal government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. “The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future,” Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

London’s Heathrow says business travellers cancelling over Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s Heathrow Airport said it was seeing high levels of business travellers cancelling over concerns they could be trapped overseas by travel restrictions triggered by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The airport said demand in November was down 60% on pre-pandemic levels, despite the...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
whtc.com

Nobel Peace laureates to receive award in person despite high COVID-19 rates

OSLO (Reuters) – Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, recognised for their fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia, will receive their awards at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, despite Norway’s high rate of COVID-19. The journalists won the award at a time when free, independent and fact-based journalism is under fire, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said when announcing the peace prize in October.
WORLD
whtc.com

Ghana to vaccinate returning travellers against COVID-19 on arrival

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana will vaccinate returning citizens and residents against COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport from next Monday if they have not already received shots, its health service said, amid concerns over low take-up of vaccinations. All Ghanaians leaving the country will also be required to show...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy