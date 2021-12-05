President sought for Vermont State University

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State College System is taking nominations and applications for the first president of the newly established Vermont State University, consolidating three of the system’s institutions.

The university will unify Castleton University; Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Lyndon and Johnson; and Vermont Technical College and operate five campuses across the state and other remote sites, said state colleges Chancellor Sophie Zdatny.

The Vermont State University president will also serve as president of Castleton and Northern Vermont universities as well as Vermont Technical College for the 2022-2023 academic year, officials said this past week.

“We are seeking a visionary leader who can really draw from the unique culture and the context of each of our institutions, leading our institutions through their final year as separate institutions through the launch of Vermont State University,” Megan Cluver, chair of the VSCS board of trustees and chair of the search committee, said in the statement.

Talks of consolidation began last year during the coronavirus pandemic after the state college system’s finances were tested by decades of underfunding with increasing costs and declining student enrollment.

Vermont State University will officially become a singly-accredited university in July of 2023, said Zdatny.