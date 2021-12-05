Man wears prosthetic arm to get COVID shot in attempt to circumvent vaccine mandate

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”

