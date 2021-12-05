ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wears prosthetic arm to get COVID shot in attempt to circumvent vaccine mandate

Cover picture for the articleBIELLA, Italy (WKRC) - An Italian man was caught wearing a prosthetic arm to get his COVID-19 shot in an attempt to circumvent the country's vaccine mandates. The 50-year-old went to a vaccine center in Biella, a town in the northern Piedmont region of the country, near Turin. Italy...

WALA-TV FOX10

Man in Italy uses fake silicone arm to try to get vaccine certificate

(CNN) -- A 50-year-old man tried to pass off a silicone arm as his own at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in northern Italy, in an attempt to get a vaccine certificate without actually getting inoculated. The deception was spotted by a nurse, Filippa Bua, as she was about to administer...
WORLD
Vice

Italian Man Tries To Avoid Getting COVID Jab With Fake Silicone Arm

A man in northern Italy brought a silicone arm to his COVID-19 vaccination in an attempt to obtain a green pass without actually getting the vaccine. A green pass is Italy’s digital COVID-19 certificate which allows the holder, who has been vaccinated, has recently tested negative for the virus or has recently recovered, to enter busy indoor spaces as well as workplaces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Anti-vaxxer wears fake arm to avoid COVID vaccine

An Italian man is facing charges after he attempted to get out of getting vaccinated by showing up for his appointment wearing a fake arm. The incident occurred Thursday at a vaccination site in Italy’s northern Piedmont region, where health care worker Filippa Bua says she almost immediately noticed something was amiss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Tries, Fails, to Dodge Getting His Shot by Wearing Fake Arm

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Man Tries To Dodge COVID Vaccine Using Fake Arm

Talk about giving someone the cold shoulder. A man in Italy who wanted proof of vaccination but didn’t want to get the shot attempted to trick medical workers using a fake arm, according to a local nurse. Nurse Filippa Bua in the city of Biella said she first noticed something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two-year-old from Florida has ‘Batman’ birthmark removed in pioneering Russian surgery

A two-year-old girl from Florida has had a Batman mask-style birthmark removed after an experimental Russian surgery.Toddler Luna Tavares-Fenner was born with a black mark that covered her nose and eyelids. The condition is known as congenital melanocytic naevus – it affects one per cent of babies. Marks of this kind tend to grow as the child gets bigger. Those who have the condition have a slight risk of developing skin cancer.Luna’s mother Carolina has been taking her daughter to a specialist in Northern Europe for more than 24 months, where she has received photodynamic therapy, a procedure that is...
HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says

Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of...
WORLD
thedrive

Australia Has Had Enough Of Its Dysfunctional MRH90 Helicopters

In an ironic twist, the MRH90 will be superseded by a modern version of the Black Hawk it was supposed to replace. The sorry saga of the NHIndustries MRH90 battlefield utility helicopter in Australian military service is seemingly coming to an abrupt end. The helicopter, known to the Australian Army as the Taipan, after a deadly venomous snake, has proven to be impossible to operate effectively and the government has instead decided to look at replacing it with the UH-60M Black Hawk. Ironically, it was older Black Hawks, among other types, that the MRH90 had originally been intended to supersede, but the program has never been far from trouble since service entry in 2007.
MILITARY
WKRC

Doctor fired after amputating wrong leg on patient

FREISTADT, Austria (WKRC) - A doctor in Austria who botched a surgery by amputating the wrong leg on a patient has been fired. According to AFP news agency, the surgeon removed an elderly patient's right leg -- but it was supposed to be the left. The accident happened in May,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

