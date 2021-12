Sarah Hazelrigg, West Long Branch, New Jersey, and Shelby Traver, Sweet Valley, have qualified to participate in the national American Forensics Association’s (AFA) Tournament, based on their placement at the District VII’s AFA Tournament on Nov. 14. The district competition, hosted by Seton Hall University, was held in a virtual format. The students placed in the top 10 percent at the district competition, which qualified them for the national tournament that will take place in April 2022.

