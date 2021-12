Well, chums, Black Friday itself has been and gone. I’m still here though, highlighting deals for you, because we’re in deals season now and the ride is going to continue all through to Christmas and the New Year beyond! The whole Black Friday phenomenon is very weird if you’re old enough to predate online shopping and not from the USA. Feels like just yesterday that everyone was terrified of using their credit cards online, Amazon was just a book shop and Thanksgiving was just something you only heard of on American TV shows. Now it’s another huge American export, allowing retailers to extend their discounting shenanigans for a whole extra month. The worst thing about it is that our colonial cousins keep some of the best bargains for themselves, as is the case with this Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard.

