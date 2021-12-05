ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Taylor no longer keeps tabs on the Giants

By John Fennelly
 5 days ago
The New York Giants have become so insignificant these days, the greatest player in their history no longer follows them.

As per TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is so far removed from the Giants, he has no idea that Eli Manning is no longer at quarterback and has no clue who Daniel Jones and Joe Judge are.

The 62-year-old unveiled the shocking fact about his life on a call with former Giants star Ottis Anderson … asking his ex-teammate (and current business partner) who quarterback Daniel Jones is.

“Daniel Jones is the [what?]” Taylor said to Anderson during the interview. “You mean to tell me Eli is not the quarterback no more?!? Get the [expletive] out of here!”

No one can blame Taylor, the greatest player to ever don a Giants uniform, for not being invested in his old team, which has reverted back to the ineptitude that Taylor saved them from in the early 1980s.

No one knows if Taylor was kidding, but even if he was, it’s clear he’s not paying much attention to this latest version of his once proud franchise.

“He doesn’t watch, I’m telling you,” Anderson said of Taylor … “We were talking earlier and we were talking about [Dave] Gettleman and Joe Judge and he said, ‘Who? Joe Judge? You talking Joe Kid, the one that played Clint Eastwood?!'”

“I said, ‘No, not Kid!'” Anderson continued. “He loves Westerns so he was talking about Clint Eastwood movies!”

It’s a sad commentary on how far the Giants have fallen. For Taylor not to even know the basics about the Giants speaks volumes. He’d rather watch 50-year-old westerns than the team he once took to the top of the NFL hill.

Maybe Taylor is better off. Perhaps more Giant fans should turn away so ownership will finally stop tooling around and get some competent football people in the door.

