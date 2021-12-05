ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parliament drug use claims to be raised with police this week

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has promised to raise allegations of drug use in Parliament with the Metropolitan Police this week. He described a report in the Sunday Times that traces of cocaine had been found in several lavatory areas as "deeply concerning". Sir Lindsay told the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Minister admits he would be ‘surprised’ if parliament didn’t have illegal drug use

Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
POLITICS
NME

Primal Scream hit at out at government’s new drug proposals

Primal Scream have hit out at the government’s new drug proposals which could result in middle-class users losing their passport and driving licence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the plans, which are part of 10-year drugs strategy, that were announced today (December 6), will “come down tougher” on “lifestyle drug users”.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lindsay Hoyle
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Speaker goes to police over Westminster cocaine use claims amid drugs crackdown

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.The Speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules. Sir Lindsay’s move comes after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.The intervention from the speaker also comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abdul Elahi: Blackmailer sold abuse 'box sets' to paedophiles

An "exceptionally dangerous predator" targeted almost 2,000 victims to amass images of degrading sexual acts before selling the images to paedophiles. Abdul Elahi was described as being "in a league of his own" in terms of the scale of his online offending. Some women were blackmailed into abusing a baby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Parliament#Drugs#House Of Commons#The Metropolitan Police#The Sunday Times#Time#Ons
Telegraph

End of ‘slaps on the wrist’ for middle-class drug users

A crackdown on middle-class drug users will be announced on Monday, meaning they face being forced to go to rehab or losing their passports and driving licences. Boris Johnson wants thousands more "lifestyle" drug-takers to face "tougher real-life consequences" for use of substances such as cannabis, cocaine and ketamine. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Labour-Plaid deal could undermine Welsh Parliament, claim Tories

A co-operation deal between the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru risks undermining the work of the Welsh Parliament in holding ministers to account, opposition Tories have warned. First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price formally signed the agreement on Wednesday. In response, the Welsh Tories called...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salford drug dealer who hid £190k in fruit machine jailed

A drug dealer who hid £190,000 in cash and cocaine in a fruit machine named Cops 'N' Robbers has been jailed. Anthony Stephenson, 34, hid the money inside the machine in locked safes, alongside cocaine packaged for sale. He was arrested after police raided three properties in Salford including the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson promises crackdown on ‘county lines’ drug operations

Boris Johnson is to promise to invest £300m in “wiping out” the county lines drug gangs responsible for distributing and selling illegal substances across England.The crackdown forms part of the government’s new drugs strategy, which also includes an expansion of drug testing after arrest for other offences and a behaviour change campaign to be piloted in universities in the hope of turning young people away from narcotics.The launch of the strategy on Monday comes after evidence emerged that around 300,000 heroin and crack addicts in England are responsible between them for nearly half of all acquisitive crime – such as...
U.K.
BBC

Man sentenced after 'WhatsApp drugs' package seized

A man has been sentenced after a parcel containing green ecstasy tablets shaped like the logo of messaging platform WhatsApp were intercepted. The package, from the Netherlands, had 70 tablets that included MDMA and had a street value of about £700. Nottinghamshire Police said it was addressed to Patrick McLoughlin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged after £500,000 drugs seized in raid

Police have seized cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £500,000.Officers with a warrant raided a property in East Main Avenue in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen at 12.10pm on Saturday.Two men, aged 27 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Aberdeen that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so, if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” Read More Grenfell fire consequence of ‘unbridled passion for deregulation’, inquiry toldEducation Department rows back on controversial mask-wearing adviceEnvironmental message projected onto power station chimney ahead of demolition
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Greater Manchester men jailed over £61m drugs conspiracy

Two men have been jailed for their part in a £61m drugs ring after a package from Belgium was intercepted on its way to Greater Manchester. Ashley Dissington, 35, and Connor Jackson-Westwood, 25, were arrested after police set up a sting operation. They admitted being knowingly concerned in the importation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Two Mothers May Have Died After Catching Herpes From Same Surgeon, Suggests Investigation

Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

