The Detroit Lions are sinking in a miserable season, and Dan Campbell’s play calling hasn’t helped turn things around in the least bit. The Detroit Lions are putrid on offense. Only the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks are averaging fewer total yards a game than they are. If that isn’t bad enough, the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams averaging fewer points a game than the Lions. Yet, it’s hard to imagine there being a worse offense in the league.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO