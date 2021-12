HOLLYWOOD—Just a note to those in the daytime soap universe, if you never see a body then you should always assume there is a chance that person is still alive. With that said, news had spread rampant in Genoa City that Chance Chancellor was dead on “The Young and the Restless,” but this week that all changed when Abby, who was on a mission, reunited with her husband. Chance was presumed dead in an explosion where some items of his were discovered.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO