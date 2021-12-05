ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Norman’s Hallmark Recaps Top-Selling Holiday Gifts – So Far – for 2021

By MyChesCo
 5 days ago
NEWTOWN, PA — ‘Tis the season for giving. Whether shopping for baby’s first Christmas, a family member, best friend or favorite pet, the local Norman’s Hallmark has a wide selection of distinctive holiday gift items sure to make spirits bright for recipients of all ages. With the holiday shopping season well...

MyChesCo

Chester County Library’s 10th Annual Holiday Craft Fair This Weekend

EXTON, PA — The holiday season is a busy time of year. Family gatherings and finding the perfect gift for loved ones can be frustrating and stressful. With time being a precious commodity, remember that the library can be your best destination to find all of your family entertainment, holiday de-stressors, and party planning ideas, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your list! The Chester County Library will be hosting its 10th annual Craft Show this Saturday, December 11th, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Gaming and Leisure Properties and The Cordish Companies Announce Strategic Relationship

WYOMISSING, PA — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced that it recently entered into definitive agreements to acquire the real property assets of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, including applicable long-term ground leases, from affiliates of The Cordish Companies (“Cordish”). The initial transaction has an aggregate consideration of approximately $1.81 billion. Cordish will immediately lease back all the properties, and continue uninterrupted to own, control and manage all the gaming operations of the facilities. The transaction for the three properties includes not only the existing real estate assets, but also a binding partnership on future Cordish casino developments, as well as potential financing partnerships between GLPI and Cordish in other areas of Cordish’s portfolio of real estate and operating businesses.
GAMBLING
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Newtown, PA
State
Maryland State
MyChesCo

Support Health Care Heroes When You Shop in West Chester This Weekend

WEST CHESTER, PA — 100% of QR code donations will go to local fire departments, police departments, EMS and health care workers when you sip, shop and dine in West Chester this weekend. It’s all part of First Responders & Health Care Heroes Weekend coming up December 10-12 during Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

GMH Communities Breaks Ground on the Caswell at Runnymeade in Newtown Square, PA

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — GMH Communities announced it recently broke ground on The Caswell at Runnymeade, a 249-unit multifamily community in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Located just 15 miles from Philadelphia in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, The Caswell at Runnymeade will consist of two, four-story buildings with underground parking. The development is a joint venture partnership with AEW Capital Management, L.P. and is slated to open spring 2023, with preleasing to begin winter 2022.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Storefront Decorating Contest in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas Inc. is having its annual Storefront Decorating Contest. Businesses in the Borough of Downingtown can decorate their store/business front for the holidays and join the contest. Registration required. Businesses participating must be decorated by end of day December 11. Judging will take place...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

