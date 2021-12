In the latest episode of Sister Wives, the family is coming to terms with how much covid has really affected their relationships, both with Kody Brown and the other wives. While we know now that Christine did ultimately end up leaving Kody and moving back to Utah – there is a lot of discussion going on about the family’s future and where they will plant their roots. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to agree on what that future looks like. Will the family soon be breaking apart and living in separate states? Will Kody be able to handle traveling that often? Read on to get the details on this unfolding situation.

