ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Post CEO favourite to become Telekom chairman - sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6Z4G_0dEdevpY00

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The sources said Deutsche Post's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday and Deutsche Telekom's board will meet a week later to discuss the matter.

Both companies declined to comment.

The Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday that Appel would potentially be proposed for election at Deutsche Telekom's annual meeting on April 7.

The term of office of Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner, who has headed the Telekom supervisory body since 2008, ends at next year's shareholder meeting. He had already confirmed that an external search for a successor was under way.

Appel's predecessor at Deutsche Post, Klaus Zumwinkel, also served as supervisory board chairman of Telekom.

The German government holds stakes in both companies.

Appel, a former McKinsey consultant, has been with Deutsche Post since 2000. In 2002, he became a member of the board of management, and in 2008 he moved up to the post of CEO.

His contract runs until 2022 and a decision on his future at the Post had been expected soon. Some industry insiders have speculated that Appel could be ready to move on given that Deutsche Post has posted record results through the pandemic.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer becomes Volkswagen CEO

Shuffle of high-ranking VW Group officials sees Schäfer replace Ralf Brandstätter at Volkswagen. Current Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer will switch over to head up Volkswagen next year as part of a major reshuffle of the Volkswagen Group management team. Schäfer only took over as Skoda chairman in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Vivendi to Acquire Amber Capital’s Stake in Lagardere, Sets Takeover Bid in February 2022

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group, is set to acquire a 17.5% stake in Lagardere, the French media, publishing and travel retail conglomerate, from Amber Capital in the next few days. Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital following the acquisition of 24,685,108 shares at a price of €24.10 ($27.27) per share. The company said the transaction will not imply any cash transfers from either party since Amber Capital will keep the funds received as cash collateral from Vivendi. If approved by regulatory authorities, the transaction will place Vivendi above the 30% share capital and voting right threshold in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Post names Tobias Meyer CEO from 2023

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said on Wednesday that Tobias Meyer will take over as new chief executive in May 2023 from long-serving boss Frank Appel, whose contract has been extended until then. Meyer, who has been the head of the German post and parcel division and a member of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#German#Deutsche Post#Deutsche Telekom#Handelsblatt#Mckinsey#The Board Of Management
kfgo.com

Volkswagen board to provide details on CEO’s future powers – source

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen’s supervisory board will provide details on Thursday on the future responsibilities of CEO Herbert Diess, which are likely to be curtailed as a result of an ongoing clash with the firm’s works council, a person familiar with the matter said. The board, which also includes...
BUSINESS
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Deploys 5G on Kubernetes Cluster-as-a-Service with Weaveworks

Deutsche Telekom rolls out Kubernetes optimized for cloud native 5G deployments with its partner Weaveworks. This disruptive enhancement to the 5G telco cloud follows the $36M investment in Weaveworks by Telekom Innovation Pool (Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment fund) together with other regional and global telcos; cloud providers AWS and Google Ventures; and private VCs to optimize Kubernetes for cloud native 5G deployments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, but with fewer powers - sources

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will likely stay on to lead Europe's largest carmaker as part of a solution that will see him cede some responsibilities following a clash with labour leaders, two people familiar with the matter said. The solution would potentially end the carmaker's latest leadership tussle,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO to be given contract extension, sources say

DUESSELDORF, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) Chief Executive Frank Appel is likely to have his contract extended, two people close to the matter told Reuters, adding that the group's supervisory board would discuss the matter on Wednesday. Deutsche Post declined to comment. Sources told Reuters on Sunday that...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

TSMC Chairman Says “Nothing To Be Addressed” In Response To Intel CEO

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) chairman Dr. Mark Liu refused to comment on statements made by Intel Corporation's chief executive officer (CEO) Mr. Patrick Gelsinger earlier this week. In his statements, the Intel chief had cast doubt on the geopolitical stability of Taiwan and used it to argue for a greater push towards semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Dr. Liu responded to questions from the press at a forum in Taiwan yesterday, where he downplayed Mr. Gelsinger's comments.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spiceware Conducts PoC with Operational Services, a Subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG

Spiceware, a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced that the company is conducting PoC on PII ANP solution with Operational Services, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe. Through this PoC, Spiceware will verify product performance and usability in accordance with European local standards to verify the pseudonymization standards required by the European Personal Information Protection Act (GDPR).
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Ron Black transitions from Chairman to CEO at Codasip

Ron Black (pictured) former CEO of Imagination and executive chairman of Codasip since March, is to become Codasip’s CEO taking over from Codasip’s founding CEO Karel Masařík who is to become Codasip’s president taking responsibility for advanced research. The company will now look to appoint a new chairman who will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to join General Atlantic as vice chairman

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc (MA.N), as its vice chairman. Banga will assume his responsibilities at General Atlantic, which includes advising on strategic matters, its investment teams and its portfolio, from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Israeli telecoms group Cellcom appoints chairman as acting CEO

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Cellcom (CEL.TA) has appointed Chairman Doron Cohen as acting chief executive, it said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. Avi Gabay last week announced he was stepping down as CEO of Israel's largest mobile phone company after less than two years in the job. read more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activist investor pushes for Dollar Tree board refresh

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc will benefit from a board refresh, activist investor Mantle Ridge LP said in a regulatory filing on Friday, at a time when the discount store chain is looking to revamp its pricing strategy. Dollar Tree last month unveiled plans to start selling most...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Media-Telecom Deals Value Hits Record, but M&A May Slow, PwC Projects

High-profile content deals — such as the planned Discovery-WarnerMedia merger and Amazon’s takeover of MGM, along with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions — boosted M&A activity in the media and telecommunications industries for the past 12 months through mid-November, PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a Thursday report. “Following a rebound in the second half of 2020,” the firm said, “2021 proved to be a strong year for M&A activity” in the space. It noted that 804 announced deals, a 27 percent increase over the comparable 12-month period a year earlier. And the value of announced deals in the space totaled a record...
ECONOMY
Phramalive.com

Real Chemistry Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Weiss to Become Chairman and Shankar Narayanan to Become Chief Executive Officer

Real Chemistry Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Weiss to Become Chairman and Shankar Narayanan to Become Chief Executive Officer. SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Weiss will become chairman and Shankar Narayanan will become chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors effective January 3, 2022. In addition to his role as chairman and founder of Real Chemistry, Weiss will join New Mountain Capital (NMC), Real Chemistry’s investment partner, as an executive advisor.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday. “The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy