ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

FanDuel Arizona Promo Gives 150-1 Odds on Steelers-Ravens

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 13 of the NFL season has arrived at FanDuel Arizona and the biggest matchup is between two AFC North rivals. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are meeting in the Steel City for a game that has massive playoff implications. New users who sign up and make an...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ravens Game Sunday: Ravens vs. Steelers odds and prediction for Week 13 NFL game

The Baltimore Ravens will play their second of three consecutive divisional games this Sunday when they travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. The Ravens managed to escape with another tightly-contested victory on Sunday night. It was another ugly win for the Ravens who somehow survived a disastrous four-interception performance from Lamar Jackson.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns’ RT Jack Conklin is ready to get back on the field after suffering a broken elbow just a few weeks earlier. “I’m pumped to be back out there and ready to get rolling,” Conklin said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Definitely was worried about it and luckily it wasn’t a season-ending injury or anything like that. Never want to get hurt and be out, but happy it was short-term and able to get back out here. When you’re on the ground and your arm’s facing the opposite direction, it’s a little nerve-wracking. I’m used to the brace. The way they make this stuff now, it’s pretty comfortable. It’s not slowing me down. It’s just there to help protect it. I think I could even play without it if I wanted to, but I want to keep it on, just to keep it safe.”
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens v. Steelers: Going BOLD!

Just mentioning those words is enough to get the heart pumping, the blood flowing through your veins like a freight train. No matter how bad or good either team is in any given season, this matchup morphs into war. This week is just a little different than the others. The players know it too.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Afc North#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Steelers Ravens Promo
elitesportsny.com

FanDuel Promo Delivers the Best NFL Week 13 Odds

The latest FanDuel promo delivers the best NFL Week 13 odds available. New users can throw out the point spreads and current moneyline prices and instead replace those with a no-brainer +15000 odds boost on one of the biggest and best games on the Sunday slate. The FanDuel promo for...
NFL
Boston Herald

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1). TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Sal Paolantonio, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Steelers upset Ravens, Patriots beat Bills to remain AFC East's top team

I'm not sure how much food I ate over Thanksgiving Weekend, but I'm pretty sure I gained roughly 17 pounds, which is kind of a coincidence, because I think that's also how many picks I got wrong in Week 12. Sure, there weren't even 17 games played and the math doesn't add up at all, but when you eat turkey for five meals a day for five straight days, nothing makes sense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
russellstreetreport.com

Battle Plans Podcast: Ravens @ Steelers

James Ogden, Dev Panchwagh and Tony Lombardi put on their purple scuba gear for a Heinz Field deep dive as the Ravens prepare to take on a flawed Steelers team. The guys break down what Baltimore needs to do to leave Pittsburgh with a (9-3) record and they explain why it would behoove the Ravens to send James to Pittsburgh for the rivalry showdown!
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens at Steelers: Key matchups

A week after their 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens now hit the road to Pittsburgh for another divisional game, this time against the Steelers. Here are some of the key matchups for Sunday’s game. Ravens’ cornerbacks vs. Steelers’ wide receivers. Baltimore’s lengthy...
NFL
98online.com

Ravens set for first tilt with the Steelers

The playoffs are approaching, and the Ravens sit atop of the AFC with an 8-3 record. The top spot in the conference is even more coveted these days as it not only guarantees home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the postseason but also the only first-round bye. Baltimore is coming...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ravens Lose to Steelers by 1 After Failed 2-Point Conversion

Ravens lose to Steelers by 1 after failed 2-point conversion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Baltimore Ravens were one point away from sending their Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime. Everything had gone right. After Pittsburgh went up 20-13 on a Diontae Johnson touchdown with...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Ravens

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens get together, something special is bound to happen. Fortunately for the black and gold on Sunday inside Heinz Field, that special development went in favor of the Steelers as Pittsburgh pulled out a thrilling 20-19 win over the Ravens in the final seconds, keeping their playoff chances alive by the slimmest of margins.
NFL
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fall short of remarkable comeback against Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ defence denied the Pittsburgh Steelers a touchdown at the death to claim a thrilling 36-28 victory on Thursday night.After crawling back from a 29-point deficit late in the third quarter, it looked like the Steelers might pull off an incredible comeback when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone as time expired.However, Freiermuth was sandwiched by multiple Vikings defenders and was unable to hang onto the ball, resigning the Steelers to their seventh loss of the season.THREE STRAIGHT TDs. 20 UNANSWERED POINTS.Here come the @Steelers. #HereWeGo📺: #PITvsMIN on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/qPn4jI7cBS pic.twitter.com/sc3cfbVTme— NFL (@NFL)...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers vs. Ravens odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions by proven model

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of time to save their chances of competing for a shot at the AFC North title, or an AFC Wild Card spot, but they have a big opportunity to get back on track Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens remain division leaders after an ugly win against Cleveland last week, but the Steelers are desperate for a win. The question pertaining to the Steelers is whether or not they've done enough to address their defensive issues over the past two games. In select markets, you can see what happens when you stream the game on Paramount+.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

The best Steelers vs. Vikings promos

The Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football and legal online sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of promos, NFL odds boosts, and bonuses for new and existing users. Below you will find our picks for the best Steelers vs. Vikings promos, including odds...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Rookie Report: Steelers Vs Ravens

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Steelers-Vikings includes $100 bonus on 1+ point scored

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are just hours away from kick-off, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is giving prospective bettors a huge odds boost that is as close to a surefire win as it gets in legal online sports betting. Bettors who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get in on the action with a 100-1 odds boost on either team to score a point.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Nominated Lamar Jackson For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team said Thursday. “The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” the Ravens said in a Tweet. The Art Rooney Award was established in 2014 and is given annually by the NFL to honor outstanding sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominates one player during the season, and the winner is chosen by a vote of the NFL players. Jackson, who entered the NFL in 2018, has built a reputation as a star player with a respectful demeanor. “He knows he’s great, but he’s humble,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Jackson last month. “He says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am. Yes, sir, no, sir.’ It’s that humble, gritty, grimy, never-giving-up spirit that he has,” he said. “That’s why Baltimore loves him.” The winner of the award will receive a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choosing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy