HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to control an outside fire in the Little River area. Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway for the fire. It’s located in a wooded tract that backs up to a land-clearing project that is underway for Barefoot Church off Robert Edge Parkway.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO