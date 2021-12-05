ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Five cities to host 16-team Davis Cup Finals next year

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBgZq_0dEdejU400
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Group B - Canada v Sweden - Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2021 General view of the trophy REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Buoyed by the success of the multi-city format of this year's Davis Cup Finals, the 2022 edition of the men's team competition will be held across five cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday.

This year's 18-nation competition was staged across three cities -- Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck -- and the Russian Tennis Federation and Croatia will meet in the final in the Spanish capital later on Sunday.

The 2022 Finals will see 16 nations competing in four groups across four cities with the top eight teams advancing to the knock-out stages in a neutral fifth host city, the ITF and event owners Kosmos Tennis said.

"For the group stages we envision all four of those being teams that are competing in the competition," ITF chief David Haggerty told Reuters, adding that the governing body expects to make a decision on the host cities in March.

"And then when we go to the Finals in the preferred city, that will be a neutral location."

Haggerty said the "preferred city", which will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

The 2022 Finals will start a day earlier and will be played over 12 days as the season-ending event on the men's tennis calendar.

The competition, which began in 1900, has undergone various changes in format, most recently in 2019 when home and away ties were replaced by a World Cup-style finals held in Madrid.

WIDESPREAD CRITICISM

The move away from home and away ties played over the course of a year, culminating in a final staged at a venue of one of the competing teams, attracted widespread criticism.

"We had a lot of conversations with players, captains, different members of different teams, and I can assure you that all the feedback we got was great," Kosmos Tennis CEO Enric Rojas said on a virtual video call.

Haggerty said his organisation respected people's opinions.

"This is an evolution and I think next year just takes us one more step into kind of the World Cup of tennis. We're really, really excited," he said.

As 2021 finalists, Croatia and the Russian team have secured automatic qualification for the next Finals while Serbia and Britain were handed wildcards. Joining them will be the 12 winning teams from the 2022 qualifiers.

The Madrid finals in 2019 saw late finishes to matches and a lack of recovery time for players at the end of the season. There were also paltry crowds at some matches -- a far cry from the partisan crowds that were a trademark of Davis Cup ties.

Rojas said the 2021 Finals have been attended by more than 100,000 people despite restrictions on numbers and a ban on fans inside stadiums in Innsbruck due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A five-city model will provide the flexibility of schedule needed, allow even more fans to enjoy the unique experience of Davis Cup and will secure the economic and commercial sustainability of the competition," Haggerty said.

2022 Qualifiers Draw (hosts first)

France v Ecuador

Spain v Romania

Finland v Belgium

United States v Colombia

Netherlands v Canada

Brazil v Germany

Slovakia v Italy

Australia v Hungary

Norway v Kazakhstan

Sweden v Japan

Argentina v Czech Republic

South Korea v Austria

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Buffalo News

Djokovic helps Serbia past Austria at Davis Cup Finals

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0...
TENNIS
abc17news.com

Britain, Kazakhstan, Croatia advance at Davis Cup Finals

Britain, Kazakhstan and Croatia each advanced to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals by winning their groups. Britain beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to win Group C and set up a quarterfinal against either Serbia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic or a Germany team missing No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Kazakhstan shut out 2019 runner-up Canada 3-0 to win Group B and set up a quarterfinal against a group runner-up. Croatia beat Hungary 2-1 to set up a quarterfinal against host Italy in Turin. Later, the United States was playing Colombia, defending champion Spain was facing Russia and Germany was playing Austria.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Cup#Itf#Spanish#Finals
The Independent

Team spirit key to Great Britain’s bid for a Davis Cup semi-final place

Team spirit is once again propelling Great Britain to Davis Cup success as they look to hold off a Germany team on a revenge mission and reach the semi-finals. Britain defeated Germany two years ago in Madrid at the same stage of the inaugural finals week before losing a close contest to eventual champions Spain.
SPORTS
Reuters

Croatia edge Serbia to reach Davis Cup final

MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Croatia reached the Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 6-1 in a decisive doubles clash to give the competition's twice former winners a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday. The Croatians will clash in Sunday's...
TENNIS
BBC

Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain ready for Germany in quarter-finals

Great Britain v Germany - Davis Cup quarter-finals. Date: Tuesday, 30 November Time: From 15:00 GMT Venue: Innsbruck, Austria. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Great Britain's players are "bouncing" going into the Davis Cup quarter-final against Germany in Innsbruck on Tuesday, says captain Leon Smith.
TENNIS
740thefan.com

Tennis-Rublev gives Russian team 1-0 lead in Davis Cup quarter-final

(Reuters) – World number five Andrey Rublev gave the Russian Tennis Federation a 1-0 lead over Sweden in their Davis Cup quarter-final after a hard-fought 6-2 5-7 7-6(3) victory over Elias Ymer in Madrid on Thursday. The 24-year-old Russian had to contend with a spirited fightback from Ymer before winning...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Tennis-Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final

(Reuters) – Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev claimed the deciding second point by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2 after compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5).
TENNIS
Reuters

Medvedev puts Russian team into Davis Cup semi-finals

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev sent the Russian Tennis Federation through to a Davis Cup semi-final against Germany by beating Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-4 on Thursday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie. World number five Andrey Rublev had earlier overcome Ymer's older brother Elias 6-2...
TENNIS
sportspromedia.com

Davis Cup announces 2022 format change but host remains unconfirmed

Press conference to reveal new host cancelled without warning. Kosmos defends Davis Cup overhaul as more than 100k fans attend matches in Madrid and Turin. The format of the Davis Cup will change again in 2022, although organisers of the international men’s team tennis tournament refused to confirm whether Abu Dhabi will host the final stages.
TENNIS
The Independent

Queensland Police mock England’s batting display – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.CricketEngland endured a nightmare first day of the Ashes Their team selection was questioned.A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface .. #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021Well if you...
WORLD
Reuters

Cricket-Hobart to stage the fifth Ashes test says Cricket Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights on Monday because of Western Australia border controls, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, which was scheduled to host a test against Afghanistan...
WORLD
The Independent

England rue another batting collapse as Australia win opening Ashes Test

England’s Ashes campaign began with the familiar feeling of defeat at The Gabba as another batting collapse condemned them to a painful nine-wicket loss in the first Test.The tourists lost eight for 77 on the fourth morning as early optimism turned to outright despair in Australia’s Brisbane stronghold.Asked to chase a trifling target of 19, they needed just 5.1 overs to chalk up their 1-0 series lead with Ollie Robinson grabbing the consolation wicket of Alex Carey.England have not won at ‘The Gabbatoir’ since 1986 and this was their seventh heavy defeat in their last nine visits.Defeat in the first...
SPORTS
Reuters

Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England as a day-night fixture in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights because of Western Australia border controls, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. Hobart's Bellerive Oval, which was scheduled to host...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy