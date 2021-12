In the worlds of The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and the Restless (Y&R), there are many popular characters who viewers adore, and of course there are others who viewers love to hate. Then there are the characters who fans simply despise and want gone from their screens forever. The following is a list of 12 soap opera characters who should be written off in 2022.

