ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Van Tonder sinks birdie putt to win South African Open

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwOYb_0dEdeaXX00

SUN CITY, South Africa, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daniel van Tonder sunk a birdie putt on the last hole to win the South African Open on Sunday as he held off a late charge from home compatriot Oliver Bekker.

The 30-year-old Van Tonder made eight birdies in a final- round 65 to finish 16 under par with a total of 272, one shot ahead of Bekker.

Bekker, the halfway leader at the Gary Player Country Club, finished with a round of 66, fighting back into contention over the closing holes before Van Tonder’s victory putt ended his hopes of a playoff.

Three birdies in his final three holes secured third place for Hennie du Plessis who ended on 12 under.

The tournament was stripped of its status as a European Tour event last week with the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the subsequent travel ban on the region, which led to the mass withdrawal of foreign players.

The South African Open, hosted at Sun City this year, is among the oldest open golf championships.

First played in 1903, it is the highlight of the Southern Africa-based Sunshine Tour and has been co-sanctioned by the European Tour since 1997.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Chan's par putt clinches win in first Asian Tour event of 2021

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang rolled in a four-foot par putt on the final hole to win the $1 million Blue Canyon Phuket Championship on Sunday as the Asian Tour returned to action for the first time in almost two years. Chan pipped playing partner Sadom Kaewkanjana for...
GOLF
punditarena.com

URC confirm the postponement of South African-based games

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that the next two rounds of games set to be played in South Africa have been postponed. The four South African sides – the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions – were all set to play at home for the first time this weekend, having each played their first four matches in Europe.
WORLD
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

South African Razorbacks unable to go home for the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Recently imposed travel bans to southern African countries may cause Razorback athletes to not be able to see their families for the holidays.  Carina Viljoen is a professional distance runner from Johannesburg, South Africa, who graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2019.  She is currently here in Northwest Arkansas training. […]
SPORTS
kion546.com

Van Tonder wins SA Open, Bezuidenhout locks up Masters spot

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Daniel van Tonder won the SA Open on Sunday as fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a sixth-place finish to lock up a year-ending position in the world’s top 50 and a spot at next year’s Masters. Van Tonder shot a 7-under 65. That was the lowest score of the day. He won by one shot from Oliver Bekker (66) and finished on 16 under overall at Gary Player Country Club. Bezuidenhout shot 67 and was in a tie for sixth. He is set to finish the year ranked No. 48 and will be playing at Augusta National in April. South Africans made up the vast majority of the field as a result of concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
TheAtlantaVoice

Tiger Woods Announces Return to Golf

Ten months after a horrific crash hospitalized him, with doctors considering amputating one of his legs, Tiger Woods has announced a comeback. The owner of 15 major championships, Woods, 45, said he’d compete with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on December 18.The tournament marks a stunning return for the legend, […] The post Tiger Woods Announces Return to Golf appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England as a day-night fixture in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights because of Western Australia border controls, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. Hobart's Bellerive Oval, which was scheduled to host...
WORLD
Golf.com

How good was Lexi Thompson putting? Bubba Watson had to call a rules official.

Lexi Thompson, on the par-4 4th at Tiburon Golf Course, rolled in a 4-footer for birdie. On the 225-yard, par-3 5th, after knocking her 3-wood tee shot off the pin, she dropped a 3-footer for birdie. On 7, she sunk a 7-footer for birdie. On 8, a 10-footer for birdie. So good, in fact, was Thompson’s putting during Friday’s first round of the QBE Shootout that her teammate in this team event, Bubba Watson, had to …
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Sinks#Omicron#The South African#Sunshine Tour#The European Tour
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy