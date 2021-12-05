ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Santas cycling to benefit The Center for Youth

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpSe5_0dEdeXqE00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens and dozens of Santas traded in their reindeer and sleighs for bikes on Saturday. They rode for charity, starting their route at Three Heads Brewery in Rochester.
The ride was put on to benefit The Center for Youth on Monroe Avenue. The executive director says about 200 showed up, including the Grinch.

“We weren’t here last year, and I wasn’t sure if people would remember and.. in larger numbers than ever. The Grinch is pretending to be mean, but he’s not,” Elaine Spaull, executive director of Center for Youth, said. “Behind this mask is a very friendly fellow, and I think he represents the joy and energy and generosity of this community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZV0l5_0dEdeXqE00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

‘Not all that surprising:’ Local business owners and shoppers on renewed mask mandate

WEBSTER, N.Y (WROC) — In response to the state of New York still experiencing spikes in Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Governor Kathy Hochul is bringing back a mask mandate for anyone who’s at an indoor public setting.  It all goes into effect Monday if you want to get into any of these businesses on East Ave. or elsewhere in the state […]
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Rehabilitation project to restore rare wildlife habitat

Vermont — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will begin a timber harvest project to restore a sandplain forest natural community at the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton. The sandplain forest type is one of the most unique and rare wildlife habitats in Vermont and hosts more than 23 rare plants including wild lupine […]
MILTON, VT
News 8 WROC

Local leader calling for public Narcan access at overdose hotspot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chair of the Police Accountability Board Shani Wilson, who is also a physician assistant, is trying to draw greater attention to the opioid crisis. Wilson lives by the RTS transit center on North Clinton Ave. in the city. She says twice recently, she’s had to use ‘Narcan’ someone overdosing on her […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy