The Bannock County Commission has launched an effort to improve broadband internet service in the region and is asking for the public’s help to identify areas most in need. Bannock County for at least the next two weeks is conducting a survey of residents’ internet speeds and are particularly hoping to receive responses from residents living in the southern part of the county and near the Buckskin area near Pocatello.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO