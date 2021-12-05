ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Facts: Picking Hill Like Manning? When 7 Ate 9

By DallasCowboys.com, Nick Eatman, Kyle Youmans
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas was able to get back on track with a bounce back in the Bayou, 27-17 over the New Orleans Saints (5-7). The Cowboys (8-4) halted a two-game losing streak and improved their NFC record to a conference-best 6-1 with the win. Now, the Cowboys have...

Dallas Sports Focus

Zeke On Not Playing: Gonna Have To Drag Me Off

FRISCO, Texas – Perhaps now we know another reason why the Cowboys have continued to keep Ezekiel Elliott on the field these past two months while he has dealt with a nagging knee injury. It doesn't sound as if getting him out of the lineup is such an easy...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

With five games left to play in the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) hold a two-game lead on top of the NFC East. A two-game lead that could evaporate in the matter of a couple games as Dallas faces divisional opponents in four of their final five contests. Starting...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Grading the Cowboys 27 - 17 victory over the Saints

So your Dallas Cowboys went on the road and beat the New Orleans Saints by double digits and covered the spread in doing so and if my Twitter feed is any indication no one seems particularly impressed. That's somewhat understandable because the Saints were effectively fielding their junior varsity team, especially on offense. The Cowboys' offense stalled and sputtered throughout much of the game despite having a complete unit with no notable players missing. Dak and the rest of the crew managed only 20 points and 377 yards; those are adequate numbers but not the elite production many were expecting with a return to full health. So, I get the disgruntled dissatisfaction of many.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Talkin' Cowboys: Calling Out The Linebackers

Over the last two seasons the Washington Football Team has run over the Dallas defense and enter the Week 14 showdown with some added confidence in the ground game. The crew of Talkin' Cowboys breaks down the Washington offense and how the Dallas defense can slow them down!
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Health may be the secret weapon for the Cowboys roster as they head towards the end of the 2021 season

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to Landover to play the Washington Football Team in a divisional matchup that has regained some of the luster of this long-standing rivalry. While this game won’t determine who winds up winning the NFC East, it will be a major step. If the Cowboys win, they will have a three-game lead. Should the Football Team prevail, they will have cut that to a one-game edge for Dallas, and will hold a key tie breaker for having won the first head to head matchup between the two. Washington is on a hot streak, with four consecutive wins. The Cowboys are struggling a bit after going 1-3 in November. They did win a big game against the New Orleans Saints, but there were still warts and concerns aplenty that need to be addressed. With so much riding on the upcoming contest, Dallas understandably is looking for every advantage it can muster.
NFL
