Big Facts: Picking Hill Like Manning? When 7 Ate 9

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to Landover to play the Washington Football Team in a divisional matchup that has regained some of the luster of this long-standing rivalry. While this game won’t determine who winds up winning the NFC East, it will be a major step. If the Cowboys win, they will have a three-game lead. Should the Football Team prevail, they will have cut that to a one-game edge for Dallas, and will hold a key tie breaker for having won the first head to head matchup between the two. Washington is on a hot streak, with four consecutive wins. The Cowboys are struggling a bit after going 1-3 in November. They did win a big game against the New Orleans Saints, but there were still warts and concerns aplenty that need to be addressed. With so much riding on the upcoming contest, Dallas understandably is looking for every advantage it can muster.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO